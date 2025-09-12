World champions Tang Jie-Ee Wei focus on China Masters after Paris win

NEWLY-CROWNED mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are shifting their focus to the upcoming China Masters tournament after their historic Paris triumph.

The Malaysian pair admitted their world title achievement was a dream come true but emphasised the importance of staying grounded and maintaining their competitive edge.

Ee Wei stated that their priority now is to build on their current momentum and deliver consistent performances in every tournament they enter.

“For us, the world meet in Paris is already over,” she told the media yesterday.

“We don’t want to think that we are the world champions or whatever.”

The world number three pair have chosen to skip the ongoing Hong Kong Open to prepare adequately for the China Masters competition.

They face a favourable first-round draw against American pair Chen Zhi Yi and Francesca Corbett at the Super 750 tournament in Shenzhen.

Last year’s edition saw the Malaysian duo reach the semi-finals before falling to China’s former world number one pair Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping. – Bernama