Bayern Munich extend coach Vincent Kompany’s contract until 2029

BUNDESLIGA champions Bayern Munich have announced a two-year contract extension for coach Vincent Kompany, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Kompany was not the initial first choice when appointed in the summer of 2024 but successfully reclaimed the German title for Bayern in his debut season.

The former Manchester City captain expressed his deep connection to the club in an official statement.

“It feels like I’ve been here a lot longer and that I know the club well,“ Kompany said.

“It’s been a great experience so far. We’ve started on a wonderful journey. Let’s keep working hard and celebrate much more success!”

The 39-year-old coach has overseen a perfect start to the current season with 11 wins from 11 games across all competitions.

Bayern currently lead both the Champions League and Bundesliga tables under Kompany’s management.

Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen praised Kompany for restoring enjoyment and implementing attractive football at the club.

“Vincent Kompany has brought the fun back to FC Bayern -- and the spark has really caught on. Under his leadership, a real team has grown that plays dominant and attractive football,“ Dreesen said.

“I like Vincent’s level-headedness. He never pushes himself into the limelight and makes our players better with his meticulous work.”

Bayern’s decision to appoint Kompany in 2024 came as a surprise after paying Burnley 10 million pounds (13 million US dollars) to release him from his contract.

Sporting director Max Eberl emphasised Kompany’s role as a unifying figure who has quickly proven his value to the club.

“When we appointed Vinny, we had a clear vision of our shared path and he quickly proved that he would help FC Bayern move forward -- both on and off the pitch,“ Eberl said.

“He’s a role model who unites players, fans and everyone at the club, and we want to build something long-term with him.”

Kompany had previously guided Burnley to Premier League promotion before suffering immediate relegation with the club’s lowest-ever top-flight points tally.

Bayern Munich have struggled to maintain coaching stability despite winning 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles.

Pep Guardiola was the last Bayern coach to complete at least two full seasons before his departure in 2016.

The club reportedly approached several high-profile candidates including Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner and Ralf Rangnick before Kompany’s appointment.

Bayern’s attempt to retain Thomas Tuchel, who had already agreed to leave at season’s end, was also unsuccessful before they turned to Kompany. – AFP