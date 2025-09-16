Police investigate UMANY statement on matriculation programme abolition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police are investigating a recent statement by the University of Malaya Association of New Youth regarding the matriculation programme.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed five police reports have been filed concerning UMANY president Tang Yi Ze’s published remarks.

The statement allegedly urged the Ministry of Higher Education to abolish the matriculation programme and recognise only STPM as the entry qualification for public universities.

Kumar stated the remarks could create negative perceptions towards the national education system and disrupt public harmony.

The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

PDRM will not compromise with statements threatening public order and advised caution in public and social media communications.

Media reports indicated UMANY apologised for its statement, clarifying that the word “abolish” may have caused misunderstanding.

The association explained its actual intent was to propose merging the matriculation programme with the internationally recognised STPM examination. – Bernama