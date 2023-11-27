Be ready to step up your game against Turtles, JDT - Akmal Rizal tells Panthers

GEORGE TOWN: Penang FC caretaker coach Akmal Rizal Ahmad Rakhli hopes the Panthers can continue to play with determination in their two remaining Super League matches against sixth-placed Terengganu FC and champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT).

He said the Panthers can take heart from their win over Sri Pahang FC last night as they gear up for the season’s end.

“I met all the players to forge an understanding and harmony among them and, during the training session, they were highly motivated although we are in the bottom half of the standings and that was the kind of spirited performance they displayed throughout the 96 minutes of the game (against Sri Pahang) last night.

“I hope all the players, be their seniors or youngsters, will always be ready as I will use them at any time based on my game plan,” he told reporters after Penang edged Sri Pahang 3-2 at the City Stadium last night.

Commenting on the game against Sri Pahang, Akmal Rizal said they managed to play differently and the players carried out his game plan to perfection.

“We saw how they, for example, did not rely on long balls and there was less chaos in the attack. I am happy they have adapted to my style of play,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of him staying on as the permanent coach of the Panthers, Akmal Rizal said he would always be ready to answer the call if the management team had faith in him.

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang assistant coach Datuk Ahmad Yusof said his players lost focus midway through last night’s game.

“We are quite disappointed but we will look ahead and prepare for our (two remaining) matches against JDT and Kuala Lumpur City FC,” he said.

With yesterday’s win, Penang are in 10th position in the 14-team Super League standings with 23 points while Sri Pahang are fifth with 44 points.–Bernama