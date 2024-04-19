Beijing Half Marathon winners stripped of medals

BEIJING: Beijing Half Marathon organisers announced on Friday that the four runners who were involved in last Sunday's controversial race finish have been stripped of medals, reported Xinhua.

Organisers launched an investigation after video clips of Sunday's race showed Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, and Dejene Bikila of Ethiopia deliberately slowing down before the finish line to let China's He Jie win.

The three African runners were invited by Xtep, the official sponsor of the Beijing Half Marathon, to act as He's pace-setters, but were not eligible to compete as elite athletes, the Organising Committee said in a statement.

“Their trophies, medals and bonuses will be returned,“ added the statement.