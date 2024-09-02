Bertrand-Enrique also miss out on Paris 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian divers continue to disappoint local sports fans when the combination of Bertrand Rhodict Lises-Enrique Maccartney Harold became the latest to miss out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Bertrand Rhodict-Enrique Maccartney could only finish ninth out of 22 participants in the men’s 10-metre (m) platform synchronised at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar after accumulating just 355.71 points last night.

They needed to finish among the top four to earn a spot in the world’s biggest multi-sports Games from July 26-Aug 11.

China’s Junjie Lian-Hao Yan clinched gold in Doha with 470.76 points, followed by Great Britain’s Thomas Daley-Noah Williams (422.37 points) and Ukraine’s Oleksii Sereda-Kirill Boliukh (406.47 points).

The World Aquatics Championships in Doha have been a disaster for Malaysia, so far, with none having won a medal or booked a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Bertrand Rhodict, however, can take pride as the only Malaysian diver to have confirmed an Olympic ticket, so far, when he became the first Malaysian athlete to qualify on merit after finishing 10th in the semi-finals of the men’s 10m platform individual event at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan last year. - Bernama