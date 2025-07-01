Besiktas says ‘in talks’ to sign Tammy Abraham

TURKISH giants Besiktas on Tuesday said they were entering talks to sign English striker Tammy Abraham who is currently under contract with Serie A side AS Roma.

“Negotiations have begun with the player and his club AS Roma SPA regarding the transfer of professional football player Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham,“ the Istanbul club said in a statement using his full name.

The 27-year-old currently has a year left of his contract with the Italian club.

Italian media reports said the talks were about a loan.

“Hello Black Eagles, I’m coming for you, see you at the airport,“ Abraham said in a video on board the club’s private plane that was posted on its Instagram account.

He was expected to arrive in Turkey’s largest city later on Tuesday.

Abraham signed for Serie A club AS Roma in August 2021 on a five-year contract after a move from Premier League club Chelsea for a fee of 41 million euros (£35 million, $48 million) and was an integral member of the side that won the 2022 Europa Conference League trophy.

The former England international recently concluded a stint on loan with Roma’s rivals AC Milan for the 2024-25 season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.