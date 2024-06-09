Bonnie lifts Malaysia to second gold, setting new world, Paralympic Games records

PARIS: Malaysia’s powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin cemented his status as the world’s best in the men’s up to 72 kilogrammes (kg) category by successfully defending his gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics today.

Bonnie, who claimed Malaysia’s second gold at Paris 2024, not only retained his title but also broke his own world record of 231kg set at the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai with a new record of 232kg on his final attempt at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

The 232kg lift also set a new Paralympic Games record for Bonnie, surpassing his previous mark of 228kg set at Tokyo 2020.

Bonnie’s dominance was evident early on as he secured his gold with an initial lift of 221kg, comfortably outstripping his nearest competitor, Italy’s Donato Telesca, who lifted 209kg in his first attempt.

The 25-year-old, who has dwarfism, made his second attempt with ease, lifting 226kg and finished with a final lift of 232kg to seal his victory.

Hu Peng from China claimed silver with a final lift of 214kg, while Telesca settled for bronze with a 213kg lift in his second attempt.

On Monday, Cheah Liek Hou clinched the country’s first gold in badminton by defeating Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho 21-13, 21-15 in the men’s SU5 singles (physical impairment) category.

Two more medals came from Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, who won silver in the men’s shot put F20 (intellectual disability), and Eddy Bernard, who earned bronze in the men’s 100 meters T44 (physical disability).

The Paris 2024 Paralympics, which began on Aug 28, will conclude on Sunday.