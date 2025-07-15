DAP to issue stand on Nick Adams’ envoy appointment: Loke

PETALING JAYA: DAP will issue an official statement soon on the controversial potential appointment of Australian political commentator Nick Adams as a special envoy to Malaysia, said party secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“DAP will make a stand. We will issue a statement on that.

“I have just instructed our International Secretary to issue a statement,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Malaysian Maritime Week 2025.

Adams’ reported nomination has sparked backlash across the political spectrum, with critics citing his history of far-right rhetoric and open support for US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Zionist regime.

On Sunday (July 13), Amanah Youth called the appointment an insult to Malaysia’s dignity and foreign policy, labelling Adams a far-right propagandist.

PKR Youth also raised concerns, saying Adams’ extremist views contradict Malaysian values. Selangor PAS Youth similarly urged Wisma Putra to reject the nomination, citing his anti-Islam rhetoric and staunch support for Israel.

Adams, a US-based pro-Trump commentator with no diplomatic experience, is widely known for his provocative public statements.