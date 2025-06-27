WHILE Chelsea have used the Club World Cup to blood several new faces, there is another thrilling young talent at the tournament on a farewell tour with his current side before heading to Stamford Bridge.

Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos and Mamadou Sarr all made their Chelsea debuts during the group stage in the United States.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old winger Estevao Willian is with the Palmeiras squad preparing to take on Botafogo in an all-Brazilian tie in the last 16 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Chelsea agreed a deal just over a year ago with the side from Sao Paulo, agreeing to pay a reported total of 57 million euros ($66.7m) including bonuses to secure the services of the teenage prospect -- he will move to England in time for the new Premier League season.

“It is very difficult. I am going to be fulfilling a dream but for now I have to focus on the work I have to do here,“ he told Brazilian media earlier this week when asked about his impending transfer.

“The closer it gets, the more the anxiety sets in and the butterflies flutter in my stomach.”

One of the leading scorers in the Brazilian league last season as Palmeiras finished second, Estevao also won the Golden Ball award for the best player in the championship -- a remarkable achievement when he was still just 17.

Here is a fleet-footed winger in the mould of Neymar, a player with dazzling skills who likes to come in from the right flank onto his left foot.

He made his debut for the senior national team in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador last September and was even given a first start for Brazil against the same opposition on Carlo Ancelotti's debut as coach earlier this month.

“I see what everyone sees, a special player with extraordinary talent,“ Ancelotti said of the youngster, who Neymar labelled Brazil's next “genius”.

After starring for Brazil he headed to the Club World Cup with Palmeiras, who qualified for FIFA's expanded tournament thanks to their Copa Libertadores triumph in 2021.

Messinho

That was the year Estevao joined Palmeiras from the youth ranks of Belo Horizonte side Cruzeiro, the club where the great former Brazil striker Ronaldo first made his name.

Estevao made his senior bow for the 'Verdao' (Big Green) aged 16 in late 2023 and played alongside Endrick, another Brazilian teenage starlet who is now at Real Madrid.

Fast forward to today and Estevao -- who is principally a right-winger but can also play in a central attacking midfield role -- has started all three of their matches at the Club World Cup so far wearing the number 41.

Palmeiras drew with FC Porto in their opening game before beating Al Ahly of Egypt and then producing a late fightback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Inter Miami.

That game allowed Estevao to come up against his idol, Lionel Messi -- he swapped shirts with the Argentine at half-time.

“Incredible, sensational. I have watched him play since I was little. I choose him when I’m playing video games. It was such a pleasure to play against him,“ Estevao, who is even nicknamed Messinho, said later.

That result allowed them to finish top of Group A and set up the meeting with domestic rivals Botafogo -- if they win that, and Chelsea beat Benfica later the same day, Estevao will come up against his future employers in the quarter-finals in Philadelphia on July 4.

“A lot of people are asking me why we chose Chelsea, but they don’t understand how much Chelsea wanted me, and how much belief they have in my potential,“ Estevao wrote in an article for the Players’ Tribune website published on his 18th birthday in April.

“Those people don’t know about the project they presented to us. To a young player, these things matter a lot, and I know we’ve made the right decision to go to London.

“Until then, I simply want to enjoy these last few months at Palmeiras.”