Brazil to play South Korea and Japan in October World Cup friendlies

SEOUL: Brazil will play international friendlies against South Korea and Japan this October as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

The five-time world champions will face South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium on October 10 according to the Korea Football Association.

Brazil last visited South Korea in June 2022 ahead of the Qatar World Cup and secured a convincing 5-1 victory with Neymar scoring two penalties.

The Seleção will then travel to Tokyo to face Japan at Tokyo Stadium on October 14 as confirmed by the Japanese Football Association.

Neymar also scored from the penalty spot during Brazil’s previous 1-0 victory against Japan in June 2022.

The 33-year-old Neymar has been absent from the national team for nearly two years due to recurring injuries and was not included in Ancelotti’s latest squad selection.

Brazil, coached by Italian Carlo Ancelotti, are considered one of the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. – AFP