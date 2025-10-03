Bundesliga top four face off in early season title test

THE Bundesliga’s top four teams will collide this weekend, giving the in-form sides a chance to measure themselves against title favourites Bayern Munich.

League leaders Bayern travel to face fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, just hours before second-placed Borussia Dortmund host third-placed RB Leipzig.

Bayern have exploded out of the blocks this season, spearheaded by Harry Kane, who is enjoying arguably the best form of his career.

The Bavarians have won nine matches from nine in all competitions so far, with the 32-year-old Kane rewriting records along the way.

Fresh from becoming the fastest man to score 100 goals with a club in Europe’s top five leagues last weekend against Werder Bremen, Kane bagged another brace in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kane has scored 10 goals in just five Bundesliga games this season, including two hat-tricks, while averaging two goals per game in European competition.

The English striker has found the net 17 times in nine matches overall across all competitions this campaign.

While Frankfurt enter Saturday’s game as clear underdogs, they do have reasons for optimism despite their recent form.

Despite being thrashed 5-1 by Atletico Madrid in midweek, they boast a strong recent home record against Bayern, winning three and drawing one of their past four matches in Frankfurt.

Inconsistency has plagued Dino Toppmoeller’s side throughout the early part of the season.

The summer sale of forward Hugo Ekitike left a noticeable gap in their attacking options, and while Frankfurt have impressed at times, they’ve also struggled defensively by conceding 12 goals in their last three matches.

Toppmoeller recognised the need to tighten up at the back but said there was plenty to learn from Tuesday’s heavy defeat in the Spanish capital.

Frankfurt captain Robin Koch also outlined what it will take to contain Bayern’s potent attack during Saturday’s encounter.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund remain unbeaten this season, having comfortably seen off Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday despite a nervy late spell.

Dortmund’s last domestic defeat came against Leipzig in March, and since then Niko Kovac’s men have gone 14 games without a loss, including 12 victories.

Kovac, known for his disciplined approach, credited his side’s consistency to their focus on daily routines and tactical discipline.

In-form midfielder Can Uzun looks to be the next young star to emerge from Eintracht Frankfurt’s production line.

The 19-year-old’s creativity in an attacking role and his eye for goal have helped Frankfurt manage without the injured Mario Goetze.

The teenager has scored in each of Frankfurt’s five league games this season while also providing three assists for his teammates.

Uzun’s form has been so strong that Germany have openly expressed regret at his choice to represent Turkey at international level.

Dortmund have kept four clean sheets in a row, marking their best defensive record in five years.

Since a 6-0 thrashing by Bayern in the season opener, Leipzig have won four matches from four while conceding just one goal.

Borussia Moenchengladbach remain the only winless side in the Bundesliga this season, with sporting director Roland Virkus stepping down on Tuesday.

The weekend fixtures include Hoffenheim versus Cologne on Friday evening and conclude with Borussia Moenchengladbach against Freiburg on Sunday evening. – AFP