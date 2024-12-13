BWF World Tour Finals: Zii Jia books semifinal spot

MALAYSIAN men’s singles professional Lee Zii Jia has confirmed his place in the semifinals after securing his second win in Group A at the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, yesterday.

The world number eight continued his impressive form by upsetting Denmark’s world number two, Anders Antonsen, in straight sets, 21-14, 21-19, in a 47-minute battle at the Hangzhou Olympic Gymnasium.

Zii Jia will next face China’s Li Shifeng in his final group match, scheduled for today

Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, also progressed, bouncing back from a first-set loss of 19-21 to claim a 21-14, 21-15 victory over Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in their second Group B match.

However, they have to win against another Indonesian pair, Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, in their final group match in order to confirm their spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani revived their chances of reaching the semifinals by claiming their first win in Group A, defeating Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan 15-21, 21-19, 21-13.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin must now secure a second victory against Taiwan’s two-time Olympic champions Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin in their final group match to confirm their semifinal berth.