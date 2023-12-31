Call for expansion of EPF, Perkeso contributions to non- Podium Programme athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) is hoped will be expanded to non-Podium Programme athletes.

The Podium Programme is a dedicated national elite athlete preparation programme, with the overall objective of achieving sporting excellence for the country.

National veteran shooter, Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi said the proposal to extend this contribution initiative to athletes in other training programmes, not limited to Podium Programme athletes, is deemed fair as they also work hard to enhance the country’s reputation on the international stage.

“In my opinion, if they want to do trial and error first for Podium Programme athletes, that’s okay because their allowances are high, but it is hoped that it is not only limited to them and needs to be more comprehensive later,“ she told Bernama.

However, the 41-year-old athlete undergoing phased training at the National Sports Council (MSN) said that the proposal could be considered if the training allowances for athletes are increased.

She said that considering most athletes undergoing training at MSN face high living costs, an increase in athlete allowances is justified so that contributions to EPF and Perkeso do not affect the payments they enjoy.

On Nov 21, Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh announced EPF and Perkeso contributions to be implemented starting January 2024, as decided by the MSN Management Board after a review of the national athletes training allowance scheme, with an emphasis on athlete welfare, were approved.

When winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee stage for the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in the Dewan Rakyat, Hannah also said that the contributions are a transformative measure implemented by the government because previously there were no programmes allowing national athletes to contribute to EPF and Perkeso.

National women’s squash player Aifa Azman believes it is better if EPF and Perkeso contributions are extended to any athlete under a training programme aged 18 and above.

“I have been waiting for this news for a long time; it’s a good initiative from Hannah Yeoh, but it should be done depending on age groups like 18 years and above,“ she said.

Former Dean of the Faculty of Science and Recreation Sports at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam, Associate Professor Dr Mohad Anizu Mohd Nor, who agrees with the proposal, said that providing contributions to all athletes can be done if the government’s financial resources are sufficient in the future.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that providing contributions to Podium Programme athletes for now can be a motivator for athletes from other training programes to strive harder to obtain such benefits.

“If everyone is given incentives but athletes do not produce medals and have no results, then injustice occurs there, those who produce medals receive the same incentive as those who fail,“ he said.

In the meantime, sports analyst Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli said that EPF and Perkeso contributions to athletes other than Podium Programme athletes should be provided to serve as provisions for them in case of accidents, in addition to safeguarding the welfare of that group.

However, Pekan also suggested that athletes not under the Podium Programme should self-contribute to EPF and Perkeso without waiting for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and MSN to do so.

“In today’s era, athletes don’t need to worry because they can voluntarily contribute to EPF and Perkeso. Perkeso also offers many incentives for athletes, not necessarily waiting for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and MSN to do so,“ he said.–Bernama