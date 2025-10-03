Cameron McEvoy urges World Aquatics to make 25m freestyle official

AUSTRALIAN swimming champion Cameron McEvoy has called on World Aquatics to officially recognise the 25 metre freestyle sprint as a competitive event.

McEvoy believes the ultra-short distance would bring fresh excitement to the sport and attract strong fan support.

The reigning Olympic and world 50 metre champion demonstrated the event’s potential with a stunning 9.36 second exhibition swim at the Australian short-course championships.

His lightning-fast performance electrified the Melbourne crowd but will not be officially recorded as it occurred outside recognised competition.

World Aquatics currently recognises the 50 metre freestyle as its shortest official event.

McEvoy expressed his desire for global recognition of the 25 metre distance and establishment of an official world record.

He suggested the event could feature in World Cup competitions and capture worldwide attention through its unique and novel format.

The Australian star noted the tremendous buzz generated by his Melbourne swim, highlighting public enthusiasm for pure speed in swimming.

McEvoy was the only male competitor to break the 10 second barrier during the exhibition event.

Swimming Australia chief executive Rob Woodhouse acknowledged the 25 metre event’s enormous success and likely inclusion in future domestic competitions.

Woodhouse attributed this decision to the overwhelmingly positive crowd response witnessed in Melbourne. – AFP