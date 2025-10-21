Challenge system mandatory for all sepak takraw at SEA Games 2025

The Asian Sepaktakraw Federation has declared the challenge system mandatory for all sepak takraw competitions at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

This decision strengthens the federation’s dedication to fairness, accuracy, and the sport’s integrity.

ASTAF president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader stated that implementing the challenge system at the biennial Games represents a significant step forward in modernising sepak takraw.

He explained that the system uses multi-angle, high-frame-rate camera technology to bridge the gap between human judgment and digital precision.

This technology delivers definitive slow-motion video evidence to review decisions, thereby increasing transparency and protecting the sport’s integrity.

Abdul Halim added that the system boosts the credibility of referee calls, minimises arguments after matches, and maintains the spirit of good sportsmanship.

He affirmed that both ASTAF and the International Sepaktakraw Federation are committed to evolving the sport in line with international standards.

The federations aim to merge human skill with digital accuracy to support the core values of integrity, fairness, and professionalism.

ASTAF initially trialled the challenge system during the 2022 Thailand King’s Cup tournament. The 2025 SEA Games will take place from December 9 to December 20 across three Thai provinces: Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla. – Bernama