Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei praised for historic badminton world championship win

FORMER doubles specialist Koo Kien Keat (pic) has commended Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei for their historic victory at the world championships, highlighting their perfect timing and exceptional maturity throughout the tournament.

He specifically praised Ee Wei as one of Malaysia’s finest women’s mixed doubles players, emphasising her exceptional front-court interceptions during crucial match moments.

Kien Keat also acknowledged Tang Jie’s remarkable court coverage and explosive speed that consistently pressured their opponents throughout the championship.

“I did personally congratulate them. They were so humble, and I think they deserve this,” he told Bernama today.

Former national shuttler Wong Pei Tty described the world number four pair’s triumph as a significant milestone that signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Malaysian badminton.

She emphasised that their gold medal achievement in Paris demonstrates to younger players that reaching the pinnacle of world badminton remains achievable through dedication and self-belief.

“Firstly, congratulations to Tang Jie and Ee Wei on becoming world champions. It is a proud achievement for Malaysia. They showed great spirit, determination and a smart tactical plan against China.

“To achieve greater success, they have to remain humble, maintain strong communication, and stay disciplined in their training and motivated in their goals,” she said.

Pei Tty and Kien Keat previously held Malaysia’s best mixed doubles performance at the world championships, reaching the semi-finals during the 2006 Madrid edition.

The new world champions delivered Malaysia a perfect National Day gift by defeating China’s second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin with a decisive 21-15, 21-14 victory in just forty minutes.

Inspired by enthusiastic “Merdeka” cheers from supporters, the Malaysian pair demonstrated superb combination play with Ee Wei dominating the net area and Tang Jie delivering powerful performances from the back court. – Bernama