China Open 2024: Soon Huat-Shevon shock world No. 2 pair to enter semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional mixed doubles players Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai created an upset at the 2024 China Open when they knocked out the home team’s world number two Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin today.

In the match that took place at the Changzhou Olympic Games Center, the married couple defeated their opponents in straight sets 23-21, 21-16 in an action that lasted for 34 minutes.

Awaiting them in the semi-finals is another host pair, Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi who advanced after defeating Japanese duo Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito 21-15, 21-19.

“I think the court conditions today have given us some benefits because the wind is quite strong in the arena.

“So I think that has given us a little more edge to control the match,“ said Shevon in the audio shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Also advancing to the semi-finals tomorrow is national professional men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani who defeated fellow countrymen Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun.

The seventh seeds of the tournament had no problem defeating their opponents after recording a 21-19, 21-18 win.

Waiting for them in the semi-finals is the Indonesian duo, Shohibul Fikri-Daniel Marthin who defeated the Danish representatives, Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard 21-19, 21-19.

Meanwhile, another national mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin failed to advance to the semi-finals after losing to their Indonesian opponents, Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 14-21, 9-21.