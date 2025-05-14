Employers must take responsibility for Puspakom vehicle inspections, not agents - NGO

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers or owners of commercial vehicle companies must take greater responsibility in ensuring periodic inspections at Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres (Puspakom) are properly conducted, rather than relying entirely on agents.

President of non-governmental organisation Persatuan Pakatan Pemandu Berhemah Malaysia (Pakatan Pemandu), Nor Aizam Abd Kadir, said Puspakom inspections must be carried out diligently to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy and safe.

“Some employers leave the entire inspection process to agents, and this practice is strongly discouraged. Employers must be attentive and accountable to ensure the tests are conducted honestly and thoroughly in accordance with procedures,” he said.

He said this during Bernama TV’s ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ programme today, in a segment discussing the topic “Deadly Heavy Vehicle Accidents: What’s the Solution?”

Nor Aizam was responding to yesterday’s tragic incident along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan, where nine members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) were killed, two were seriously injured, and seven others sustained injuries.

The 8.50 am incident occurred when a lorry laden with gravel stones reportedly suffered a steering system failure and crashed into the truck transporting 18 FRU personnel who were returning to Ipoh after completing an assignment.

Nor Aizam pointed out that inspections should ideally be carried out by the company’s own drivers, as they are most familiar with the condition of the vehicles they operate daily.

He also urged authorities to initiate regular health checks for commercial vehicle drivers, suggesting they be conducted every six months.

“Perhaps twice a year, drivers should undergo health or vision checks. This is necessary to ensure they are fit to drive,” he added.

Nor Aizam also called on the relevant authorities to formally recognise the contribution of heavy vehicle drivers by offering a salary scale that reflects their experience and skills.

He said this would help alleviate the stress that leads drivers to focus solely on completing more trips at the expense of road safety.

