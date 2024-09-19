China Open: Wei Chong-Kai Wun stun Korean world champs to enter quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun pulled off a sensational upset by defeating South Korean world champions Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae in the second round of the 2024 China Open today.

The world number 13th ranked Malaysian shuttlers won 21-18, 21-19 to qualify for the quarter-finals at the Xincheng Gymnasium.

Tomorrow, Wei Chong-Kai Wun will play the winners of the match between fellow Malaysians Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani and Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, who will clash today.

“We are very happy because sometimes we lose and come back again.

“I think our communication was better,” said Wei Chong in an audio recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Meanwhile, top national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei crashed out of the second round today.

The 2024 Korea Open champions lost 15-21, 21-13, 9-21 to Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanualle Widjaya in 56 minutes.

Awaiting Ferdinansyah-Gloria in the quarter-finals is another Malaysian pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin, who beat teammates Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow 21-9, 21-15.

Malaysia’s professional mixed pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also failed to clear the round of 16, losing to Denmark’s Jesper Toft-Amalie Magelund 18-21,18-21.

Malaysia’s sole representatives in women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M. Thina