Christian Eriksen signs two-year deal with Wolfsburg as free agent

DANISH midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined VfL Wolfsburg on a two-year contract after leaving Manchester United as a free agent during the close season.

The Bundesliga club confirmed the signing of the 33-year-old playmaker on Wednesday following his departure from Old Trafford.

Eriksen brings extensive Premier League experience with 310 appearances across spells with Manchester United, Brentford, and Tottenham Hotspur.

His career also includes successful periods with European giants Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan before his move to England.

The midfielder suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest during Denmark’s European Championship match against Finland in 2021.

He made a remarkable return to professional football after being fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator device.

Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz welcomed Eriksen as a player who has experienced everything at the highest level.

His enormous experience and quality on the pitch will provide a valuable boost to our young players in particular.

Schindzielorz emphasized that Eriksen’s personality and technical ability would significantly benefit the club’s developing squad.

Wolfsburg currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga standings as they prepare to host Cologne on Saturday. – Reuters