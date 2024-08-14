Ci Hui meets prediction, delivers first gold for Perak contingent

KUCHING: National cyclist, Nyo Ci Hui displayed a powerful ride to contribute the first gold medal for Perak contingent at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in the women’s individual time trial event here today.

The 28.3-kilometre race on the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Highway saw the 20-year-old rider live up to the expectation when she topped the event with a time of 41 minutes 10.793 seconds.

Federal Territories rider, Yeong Zhen Yi won silver in 42:43.860s while Nur Fitrah Shaari of Kedah completed the podium in third place in 43:19.462s.

SUKMA 2024, held in nine divisions of Sarawak, saw 37 types of sports contested involving 488 events consisting of 236 men’s events, 217 (women’s) and another 35 mixed men’s and women’s events, besides gathering 12,619 athletes and officials in the state.

SUKMA, which was introduced in 1986, has been organised in Sarawak twice, in 1990 and 2016.

