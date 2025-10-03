Cklamovski calls up three new faces for Harimau Malaya training camp

THE Harimau Malaya squad, still reeling from the sanctions imposed by FIFA on seven heritage players, have decided to look ahead, with head coach Peter Cklamovski calling up three new faces, including Jordan Mintah, for the Oct 6-8 centralised training camp.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a statement today that the national football team will leave for Vientiane, Laos, on Monday to prepare for their Group F match against Laos in the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qualifiers at the New Laos National Stadium on Thursday (Oct 9).

The centralised training camp will then be switched to Kuala Lumpur from Oct 10-13, ahead of the return leg tie against Laos at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Oct 14.

“Cklamovski has retained the 22 players who featured in the Tier 1 international friendlies against Singapore (Sept 4) and Palestine (Sept 8), besides bringing in two players from the national Under-23 squad - Aliff Izwan Yuslan and Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul.

“Cklamovski has also called up three new faces, namely Declan Lambert, Mintah and Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah,“ FAM added.