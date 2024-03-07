Coach Tomi is hale and hearty - TFC

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) have denied rumours that their head coach, Tomislav Steinbruckner died in a road accident.

Their denial comes after fake news and photographs went viral on websites and social media platforms today.

TFC director of sports Zul Fadli Rozi blamed the dissemination of the fake news on irresponsible people with ulterior motives.

He said that the Croatia-born coach is hale and hearty and even coached the players on the field this evening in preparation for the FA Cup quarter-finals, return-leg match in Sabah on Saturday (July 6).

“I strongly deny the news published on the websites and social media platforms. Coach Tomi is healthy and was busy training the players on the field this evening... I was there too,” he said when contacted.

Zul Fadli said the TFC regretted the viral dissemination of the fake news, which caused concern among the TFC supporters.