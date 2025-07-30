  1. Sport

Conquer New Heights: The Sky Race at Merdeka 118

Official launch of The Sky Race at Merdeka 118Official launch of The Sky Race at Merdeka 118

Soh Wai Ching, tower runner World Champion, has been named the official ambassador for the event. Soh will not only bring his world-class energy to race day but will also lead pre-event training sessions, providing invaluable insights and motivation to participants.

The event’s sanctioning by the Malaysia Towerrunning Association further solidifies its standing within the international tower-running community, ensuring a professionally organised and recognised competition.

The Sky Race, a groundbreaking vertical challenge set to take place on Saturday 30 Aug 2025 at Merdeka 118. This event offers participants a unique opportunity to climb all 118 floors and conquer the 2,845 stairs, culminating at Level 118 – a level never before open to the public and is accessible for only this one day.

Timed with the Merdeka Day weekend, The Sky Race at Merdeka 118 serves as a profound tribute to national pride and progress. As participants climb to the summit of Merdeka 118, which stands proudly as the second tallest building in the world at 680 meters.