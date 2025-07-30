Soh Wai Ching, tower runner World Champion, has been named the official ambassador for the event. Soh will not only bring his world-class energy to race day but will also lead pre-event training sessions, providing invaluable insights and motivation to participants.

The event’s sanctioning by the Malaysia Towerrunning Association further solidifies its standing within the international tower-running community, ensuring a professionally organised and recognised competition.

The Sky Race, a groundbreaking vertical challenge set to take place on Saturday 30 Aug 2025 at Merdeka 118. This event offers participants a unique opportunity to climb all 118 floors and conquer the 2,845 stairs, culminating at Level 118 – a level never before open to the public and is accessible for only this one day.

Timed with the Merdeka Day weekend, The Sky Race at Merdeka 118 serves as a profound tribute to national pride and progress. As participants climb to the summit of Merdeka 118, which stands proudly as the second tallest building in the world at 680 meters.