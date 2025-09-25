The countdown is on as 9Pickle and The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour Asia hosted the official media event for the inaugural PPA Tour Asia: Panas Malaysia Cup 2025, held at TopGlove Tower Auditorium Room & 9Pickle Setia Alam Championship Court.

The highly anticipated tournament, set for 24 – 28 September 2025, will feature the world’s best pickleball pro players competing for a record-breaking USD 150,000+ prize pool, the largest in Asia to date.

The PPA Tour Asia – Malaysia Cup 2025 will bring the world’s top pickleball players to Malaysia for the first time, headlined by PPA Tour No.1 Ben Johns.

From 24th–28th September, fans will experience competitive matches and exclusive fan sessions at 9Pickle Setia Alam and Setia City Convention Centre.