Daniel Ricciardo retires from F1 racing to become Ford ambassador

FORMER Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo confirmed on Friday that he has retired from professional racing and transitioned into a motorsports ambassador role with the newly rebranded Ford Racing.

The 36-year-old Australian last competed professionally in 2024 for the Red Bull-owned team that has since been renamed Racing Bulls.

Ricciardo expressed his enduring passion for motorsports despite stepping away from competitive driving in a blog post announcing his career move.

“While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador,“ the Australian wrote.

He revealed that his new role will involve close collaboration with the Ford Racing team with particular focus on the Raptor brand and its associated lifestyle.

“I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford’s customers,“ Ricciardo explained.

The eight-time F1 race winner stated that his decision to retire followed considerable reflection about maintaining an authentic connection to motorsports.

“So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports,“ he shared.

Ricciardo emphasized that enjoyment remained the fundamental aspect of his racing career throughout his time in Formula One.

“For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime,“ the retired driver concluded. – AFP