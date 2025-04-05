Danish delight! Teen steals show with stunning sprint double

JOHOR teenager Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee completed a sensational sprint double when he stormed to victory in the men’s 200 metres (m) race in the Kuala Lumpur Super Series Athletics Championships at the Merdeka Stadium here today.

The 18-year-old breasted the tape in 21.81 seconds (s) to take gold while Pahang State Sports Council’s Muhammad Rizal Mikhail Mohd Romzi (22.23s) and Johor SUKMA’s Muhammad Airiel Iskandar Rusli (22.40s) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

He admitted to easing up after the 150m mark to avoid picking up any unwanted injuries had he continued to accelerate.

“I had to do that because having run in the semi-finals, I did not have sufficient time for recovery,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, Danish Iftikhar stole the show with a scintillating run to beat both 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 100m gold medalist Khairul Hafiz Jantan and national sprinter Jonathan Nyepa in the men’s blue riband event.

The Johor sprinter clocked 10.57s to clinch the 100m gold while Jonathan (10.66s) took silver and Penang’s Tan Zhi Hang (10.70s) settled for bronze.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 200m event, Nur Aishah Rofina Aling of the Sabah Athletics Association powered her way to the gold medal in 24.69s, followed by national athlete Nur Afrina Batrisyia Mohammad Rizal (25.50s) and Malaysian Armed Forces’ Zaimah Atifah Zainuddin (26.01s).