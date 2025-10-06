Special briefing on Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment set for Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa will deliver a special briefing this Thursday on the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru.

The briefing will include measures to ensure residents receive their rightful entitlements and that the Malay presence remains in the area.

She stated that the government is exploring a more creative and sustainable economic model to preserve the Malay community in urban areas, particularly in the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru and Kampung Baru.

Dr Zaliha confirmed she would be given time for a ministerial briefing dedicated to Kampung Sungai Baru this Thursday where more detailed explanations would be provided.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN–Padang Serai) regarding the latest status of Kampung Sungai Baru, which is categorised as a Malay Agricultural Settlement.

Dr Zaliha revealed that discussions are ongoing with developers and government-linked companies, including UDA Holdings Berhad, to identify the most suitable form of collaboration for the project.

She expressed her main concern as ensuring that residents who have agreed to the redevelopment receive the homes they have been waiting for over nine years.

The government remains committed to making the redevelopment of the two historic villages a catalyst for Kuala Lumpur’s growth while preserving their Malay heritage.

Tensions rose in Kampung Sungai Baru on September 11 as several residents facing eviction refused to leave their homes.

The land acquisition involves 67 terrace houses and 14 apartment blocks known as Pangsapuri Sungai Baru.

This acquisition process began back in 2016.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa explained the challenges of developing Malay reserve land in Kuala Lumpur when responding to a parliamentary question.

She stated that redevelopment efforts face several constraints including overlapping ownership and limited market value.

The need to preserve cultural heritage also presents a significant challenge for development projects.

Dr Zaliha noted that some Malay reserve lands are ancestral properties passed down through generations.

She revealed that certain plots are owned by dozens or even hundreds of individuals.

Some land lots involve up to 256 owners for a single lot measuring 8,700 square feet.

Restrictions preventing ownership transfer to non-Malays also reduce investor interest according to the minister.

Many Malay reserve lands are located in strategic locations such as Sungai Penchala despite these challenges.

Malay reserve land in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur currently covers 1,004 hectares.

This includes the Segambut and Selayang Malay Reserves in Mukim Batu.

The Sungai Penchala and Taman Desa areas in Mukim Kuala Lumpur are also part of these reserves.

The Gombak Malay Reserve in Mukim Setapak completes the current reserve areas.

Responding to a supplementary question about establishing an Urban Resource Development Board Dr Zaliha said the government is open to studying the idea.

She mentioned that Singapore and Hong Kong provide inspiration through their similar models.

The minister emphasised that better coordination is needed to protect the rights and welfare of urban Malay and Bumiputera communities. – Bernama