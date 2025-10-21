Dembele and Marquinhos return for PSG’s Champions League trip to Leverkusen

BALLON d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos have been included in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen.

The duo’s return for Tuesday’s league stage game provides a welcome boost for coach Luis Enrique, whose side has struggled with injuries this season.

Dembele has been out since suffering a hamstring problem while on international duty with France in early September.

The newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner had been recovering at a specialist clinic in Qatar and returned to training last week.

He missed PSG’s entertaining 3-3 draw against Strasbourg on Friday but could play some role in Germany as the European champions seek their third consecutive Champions League victory this season.

“It’s always good when you get players back in the squad,“ PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery told reporters.

“Especially key ones who are there to push us,“ the midfielder added.

“I would say he (Dembele) is a leader, even if he doesn’t speak up much,“ Emery added.

Leverkusen centre-back Loic Bade, Dembele’s teammate in the France squad, said there was “no secret recipe” to stopping the PSG forward.

Bade called Dembele “a complete player with several qualities” who possesses no weak side.

“You need to think as a team, defend as a team and be as compact with your teammates as possible,“ Bade explained.

PSG welcomed back forwards Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia against Strasbourg, with the latter appearing as a substitute.

The French champions are still missing midfield duo Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves due to injuries.

Captain Marquinhos, who was out with a thigh injury and last played for PSG on September 22, has travelled to Germany with the squad.

Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand said PSG’s high-energy press was “a weapon” but also “a risk” for the German side.

“They’re a super team who have developed further since last year,“ Hjulmand stated.

“We have a lot of quality in our team and we want to show it,“ the Leverkusen manager added.

Leverkusen, Bundesliga champions in 2024, drew with FC Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven in their first two Champions League games.

PSG coach Luis Enrique praised this week’s opponents ahead of the crucial match.

“Leverkusen have recruited a lot and have a new coach,“ he said.

“They have quality, know how to defend deep and also press,“ the Spanish coach added. – AFP