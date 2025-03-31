LONDON: Ruben Amorim says the “energy is different” at Manchester United after a mini-revival but admits their confidence is fragile as they prepare to return to action following the international break.

United, who travel to face high-flying Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, are a lowly 13th in the Premier League, 12 points off the top four with just nine games to go.

But they are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions, though they exited the FA Cup on penalties at home to Fulham during that sequence.

Amorim, whose injury crisis is easing, was asked on Monday whether his team could pick up where they left off before the internationals.

“I’m really confident. I feel that the players are more confident, the energy is different,“ said the Portuguese manager, who took charge at Old Trafford in November.

“But I also know that this could change with the results. So we are focused on maintaining the energy. We worked on some things that we have a lot to improve.

“Even winning the games, we can acknowledge that we have a lot to improve. But we are in a different moment, more confident and ready for this final two months of the season.”

United have seven games in April, including a season-defining Europa League quarter-final against Lyon and tough Premier League matches against Manchester City and Newcastle.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are available again and Amorim said Ayden Heaven's injury was not as bad as first feared.

“It’s really important to have all the players available for them to fight, for us to rotate during matches,“ said the United boss. “Different characteristics give us different opportunities to win football matches.

“But I think it’s a very good moment in our season. I know that we will have at least three games in the Premier League now that are really tough. But I think the team is prepared to face those games.”

Amorim was cagey when asked about the form of Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Aston Villa after he fell out of favour at Old Trafford.

The England winger scored his first goals for Villa on Sunday, striking twice as Unai Emery's men beat Preston 3-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

“I’m focused on my team and my players,“ said Amorim. “Rashford is not my player at the moment. But every player that performs well on loan is good news for our club. So we are happy with that.”