Djokovic advances at Wimbledon in pursuit of 25th Grand Slam title

NOVAK DJOKOVIC began his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought victory at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The Serbian star, seeded sixth, overcame a mid-match challenge from France’s Alexandre Muller to win 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic dominated the opening set on Centre Court, breaking Muller three times. However, the Frenchman fought back to claim the second set in a tense tie-break. The 38-year-old Serb quickly regained control, securing the next two sets with relative ease.

Since 2023, Djokovic has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Wimbledon presents his best chance to break the record, having reached every final here since 2018. Despite recent losses to Carlos Alcaraz in the past two finals, Djokovic remains determined to match Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s titles at the All England Club.

With younger rivals like Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner rising, Djokovic acknowledges the urgency of his mission. “Every match counts now,“ he said after the win. “I know the challenge ahead, but I’m ready.”