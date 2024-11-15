Don’t belittle Aaron-Wooi Yik’s capability- Rexy

KUALA LUMPUR: Academy of Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky stressed that all parties should not underestimate the capabilities of the country’s top men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, even though they lost to a lower-ranked pair in the second round of the 2024 Kumamoto Masters Japan, yesterday.

The 56-year-old coach said this was because badminton often sees surprises such as Aaron-Wooi Yik (ranked sixth in the world) having just defeated the same pair, Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin from Taiwan (ranked 59th) in the semi-finals of the 2024 Korea Masters before being crowned Super 300 champions last week.

“We also saw a lot of upsets in the Kumamoto Masters Japan (so) don’t put down too much, we have the players. Now it’s about how players can put up the best on the court.

“It’s not a matter of ranking 59 and ranking six that they (Aaron-Wooi Yik) cannot lose but we must find out why, maybe coach Tan Bin Shen knows better because he followed them in Japan,“ he told reporters at Academy of Badminton Malaysia here today.

Asked about the two Olympic bronze medallists’ chances of competing in the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou next month, Rexy explained that they need to win the tournament in China and immediately correct their weaknesses because there is an important tournament in the country, namely the 2025 Malaysia Open.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, who were just crowned champions of the 2024 Korea Masters after defeating the home pair, Jin Yong-Kim Won Ho last week, were unable to maintain their momentum when they were eliminated by Taiwanese pair, Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin in the second round of the 2024 Kumamoto Masters Japan yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rexy said the governing body is in discussions with the National Sports Institute (ISN) to bring in a full-time psychologist to further strengthen the mental aspects of the players.

He explained that the presence of psychologist Frederick Tan was specifically to help the national players face the challenges of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We have discussed with Frederick what he wants and how we can work together but we don’t know if he will accept it or not. There are a few other names besides that,“ he said.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh yesterday announced that the governing body was making proposals for improvements in the communication and sports science support aspects to achieve the main goals especially the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (LA28).

The discussion on the need and importance of the national badminton squad to have a permanent psychologist is however still at an early stage.