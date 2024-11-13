Aaron-Wooi Yik survive early scare in Kumamoto

NEWLY-CROWNED Korea Masters 2024 men’s doubles champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik got off their Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 campaign to a bright start as they checked into the second round in Kumamoto, Japan, today.

However, the fourth seeds had to dig deep before prevailing 15-21, 21-17, 21-9 in 52 minutes against Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard from Denmark during the Super 500 tournament held in Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

A rematch of the Korea Masters 2024 semi-finals is on the cards for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games bronze medallists when they will lock horns against Taiwanese duo Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin next

Hsiang Chieh-Chi-Lin had earlier denied an all-Malaysian affair in the second round tomorrow when they eliminated Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong, 21-14, 21-19.

Last Saturday, Aaron-Wooi Yik ousted Hsiang Chieh-Chi-Lin 21-17, 21-16 to storm into the Korea Masters 2024 finals.

The world number six then went on to clinch their first title this season by beating home pair Jin Yong-Kim Won Ho, 21-23, 21-19, 21-14, in the Super 300 tournament.

Meanwhile, professional women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen’s saw their journey come to an end as they suffered straight sets defeat to Japanese pair Kaho Osawa-Mai Tanabe, 17-21, 16-21.