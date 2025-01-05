Don’t make licensing application dateline extension a norm - Penang FC

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang FC management team has voiced its concern over the decision by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to extend the club licensing documentation submissions for the 2024-2025 Club Licensing Cycle for the National Licence under the AFC CLAS system to May 10.

It said in a statement that while it accepted the decision of the First Instance Body (FIB) Committee and appreciated the flexibility afforded to clubs facing challenges, it was, nonetheless, worried about the negative implications should this become the norm.

It added that the flexibility afforded could lead to clubs facing financial constraints to shelve immediate measures aimed at overcoming issues related to restructuring or problem-solving.

“Without the pressures of a strict deadline, there is a risk of the financial constraint issue prolonging and becoming more acute, thus affecting the continuity of the club’s operations.

“This can also negatively impact the players, officials and stakeholders, such as sponsors and supporters, who expect stability and accountability from club management,” it said in a statement today.

It added that frequent extensions could create a culture where compliance with regulations will be considered unimportant or can be compromised.

“This not only lowers the domestic football industry standards but can also affect Malaysia’s reputation at the regional and international levels, particularly in terms of club licensing under the auspices of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC),” it added.

Yesterday, FIB chairman Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif announced that a decision to extend the deadline was made following requests from several clubs seeking more time to complete their licensing documentation.