Double delight as Kristian breezes to 10,000m and 1,500m gold medals on same day

KUCHING: Federal Territories (FT) runner Kristian Tung stormed to a sensational double gold on the same day at the Sarawak Stadium here today.

The 20-year-old won the men’s 10,000-metre (m) race in the morning and, later in the evening, sensationally romped to victory in the 1,500m final in 4 minutes, 04.62 seconds (4:04.62s).

Perak’s Shawn Roshan Singh (4:04.94s) came in second while Sabah’s Mohammad Ahsan Atta Ur-Rahman (4:07.54s) was third.

Kristian, who is based in the United Kingdom, can add another gold to his medal collection as he’s scheduled to compete in his pet event, the 5,000m, on Thursday (Aug 22).

Meanwhile, Penang’s Wilson Quaik Zhen Han set a new Games record of 6,690 points in decathlon to erase the old mark of 6,108 points set by Kedah’s Mohammad Luqman Mohammad Zuki in the 2016 edition here.

Selangor’s Muhammad Arif Najdat Hassan (6,113 points) took silver while Akmal Kifflyza (5,929 points) settled for bronze.

The Johor men’s 4x400m quartet, comprising national 400m ace Umar Osman, Muhammad Aiman Najmi Mohd Anuar, Mohamad Akmal Haziq Mohd Zahari and Wills Harnessy Gindal, also set a new Games record of 3:12.35s to eclipse the old mark of 3:12.66s set by a Melaka quartet that included national sprint ace Khairul Hafiz Jantan in the 2016 edition here.

Perak ended up with silver in 3:12.99s and Sabah took bronze in 3:13.40s.

Meanwhile, Terengganu won the women’s 4x400m in 3:54.83s as Johor took silver in 3:55.53s and Selangor the bronze in 4:01.81s.

Perak’s Kuan Jyh Yunn soared to the men’s high jump gold after clearing 2.12m, followed by FT’s Dyllon Thye Weng Ratchaga (2.04m) and Sabah’s Reynolds JC Majin (2.00m).

Rounding up the day’s list of gold medallists are Sarawak’s Pauline Ului, who reigned supreme in women’s discus with a throw of 38.50m, and Johor’s S. Geetha, who came in first in the women’s 1,500m in 4:45.16s.