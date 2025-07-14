Eddy Merckx hospitalised for hip surgery after cycling complications

BRUSSELS: Belgian cycling icon Eddy Merckx has been admitted to hospital for a follow-up hip operation after complications arose from a previous surgery.

The 80-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest cyclist of all time, fractured his hip in a biking accident last December.

Initially, a titanium prosthesis was implanted, but it was later replaced with a cemented version. However, new issues emerged, necessitating further medical intervention. Merckx is expected to remain hospitalised for approximately two weeks.

The five-time Tour de France champion has faced multiple health setbacks in recent years. In 2019, a severe fall left him hospitalised for several days.

Despite these challenges, his legacy in cycling remains unmatched, with victories in the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, and numerous one-day classics. - AFP