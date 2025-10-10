England cruise to 3-0 friendly victory over Wales

ENGLAND racked up an eighth successive victory against Wales with a 3-0 cruise in an international friendly at Wembley on Thursday to fully justify head coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to omit some leading lights from his squad.

Goals by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka effectively ended the match as contest with only 20 minutes on the clock as a feeble Wales were left reeling.

Rogers side-footed England's first after three minutes and Watkins, starting in place of injured skipper Harry Kane, tapped home the second before Saka, back from injury, curled in the third.

Wales avoided further damage and did improve slightly after the break but will already have had one eye on next Monday's vital World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff.

England face Latvia away next Tuesday when they could clinch top spot in their group and automatic qualification for next year's finals in North America