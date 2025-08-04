England vs India Test series hangs in balance after Oval rain delay

A dramatic fourth day at the Oval saw England’s chase of 374 runs against India swing back and forth before rain brought an early end to play, leaving the fifth Test tantalisingly poised. The hosts finished Sunday at 339-6, needing 35 more runs to complete what would be their highest successful fourth-innings chase at this ground.

Harry Brook’s explosive 111 and Joe Root’s composed 105 formed the backbone of England’s reply after they had slipped to 106-3. Their 195-run partnership appeared to have put England in control before Brook’s dismissal triggered a mini-collapse of 3-36. “It was always going to happen like this, wasn’t it?” said Root about the tense finale. “This series has been amazing to play in and quite fitting we’re getting this kind of finish.”

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel remained optimistic despite the weather interruption. “Tomorrow we’ll focus on getting the ball in the right areas to create excitement again,“ he said. The tourists need four wickets to level the series 2-2, while England are chasing a 3-1 victory.

Brook’s innings was particularly aggressive, including one sequence where he smashed 27 runs off eight deliveries. His century came off just 91 balls before he was dismissed in spectacular fashion - his bat flying out of his hands as he holed out to mid-off. Root reached his 39th Test century before falling to Prasidh Krishna, who also clean bowled Jacob Bethell.

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at the Oval remains England’s 263 against Australia in 1902. England’s current approach under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum has seen them successfully chase down big targets, including 371 against India at Headingley earlier in this series.

With Chris Woakes injured but available to bat if needed, and one day’s play remaining, cricket fans are guaranteed a thrilling conclusion to what has been an enthralling series between these two Test giants. - AFP