Ervin aims to qualify for British Open at upcoming Malaysian Golf Open

NATIONAL golfer Ervin Chang plans to do his best to qualify for the prestigious British Open 2024 when he competes at the Malaysian Golf Open at Mines Resort and Golf Club, Seri Kembangan beginning Thursday.

The 2021 Hanoi South East Asian (SEA) Games double gold medallist shared that he was mentally prepared for stiff competition from other national golfers at the championship as it served as the qualifier for the world’s oldest golf tournament - the 152nd British Open, which will take place from July 18 to 21 at the Royal Troon Gold Club in Scotland.

“I’ve been working hard during off season, trying my best to get my skill level bounce, my mental focus and try to learn while adapt better with the game.

“I took a day off yesterday to celebrate Chinese New Year but right now I’m pretty much ready to compete since about two weeks ago. I’ll do my best there,” he said when met at the CIMB Group Holdings Berhad sponsorship signing ceremony here today.

Ervin is the newest sportsman to be sponsored by CIMB after national cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and national squash champion Datuk Nicol David.

The best showing for a local golfer at the Malaysian Open was in 1962 when P Gunasegaran lost in the eighth hole of the playoff to Swede Joachim Haeggman.–Bernama