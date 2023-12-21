Ex-Kedah footballer Rahman Tasu unable to walk, talk after suffering stroke for fourth time

ALOR SETAR: Former Kedah footballer Abdul Rahman Tasu suffered a stroke for the fourth time in September and is now unable to walk or talk.

The 60-year-old, who used to play for Kedah in the 90s, first suffered a stroke about eight years ago but was able to walk and talk until he was struck a fourth time in September, resulting in his condition worsening.

His wife, 45-year-old Asmanida Ismail, said that before he suffered his fourth stroke, her husband could still walk using a walking stick and could also talk although his speech was slurred.

“I had to stop working as a chef to take care of him... I am the one who has to carry him to the bathroom, help him put on adult diapers and feed him his food and drinks.

“I have to do everything on my own as we live in a rented house and do not have any children although we have been married for 15 years,” she said when met at their home in Pekan Langgar near here today.

Asmanida said her husband’s health had worsened to such an extent that he no longer has any appetite and only began eating plain porridge a few days ago.

“My husband still understands what people are saying, just that he can’t speak. So, he just nods his head or uses hand signals when replying to questions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Asmanida said that apart from having to deal with his health problem, they also face financial constraints and are only depending on his pension of about RM1,500 a month.

“We fully rely on his pension as he used to work as a clerk in Wisma Darul Aman... we have to pay for so many things, like house rental, electricity and water bills, disposable adult diapers and alternative medicine for him.

“We do get free medicines from the hospital but we are also trying alternative treatment as we can see some changes compared to previously, so we also need money to pay for this (alternative) treatment,” she said.

Abdul Rahman, when asked if he can still remember his teammates like Muhamad Radhi Mat Din, could only nod his head and shed tears, as his wife Asmanida said he would be sad and cry whenever he is asked to talk about football and his former teammates.

Abdul Rahman was a member of the Kedah team that won the Malaysia Cup for the first time in 1990 after they defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final and he was also in the team that clinched the football gold in the first edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in 1986. - Bernama