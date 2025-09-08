Strategic foresight and intelligence sharing key to ASEAN security cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Strategic foresight, timely intelligence and professional trust are vital ingredients in navigating today’s volatile security landscape according to Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation director-general Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Razali Alias.

He stated that evolving threats facing ASEAN today range from maritime instability and grey-zone operations to transnational terrorism and emerging technological disruptions.

Mohd Razali emphasised that these challenges transcend national borders and institutional silos requiring coordinated approaches.

He declared that only through coordinated intelligence collaboration, shared situational awareness and strategic alignment can ASEAN respond effectively and decisively to security threats.

The military intelligence chief made these remarks during his opening address at the 2nd ASEAN Military Intelligence Community Leaders Conference in Kuala Lumpur.

The conference theme ‘Sustainable Intelligence Cooperation for an Inclusive ASEAN’ reaffirms the bloc’s commitment to a more responsive regional intelligence network.

Mohd Razali expressed honour that Malaysia hosted this year’s edition of the military intelligence conference.

He noted that the platform enables critical idea exchange and strengthens long-term partnerships among ASEAN military intelligence communities.

The director-general highlighted that the conference has symbolised growing awareness of shared responsibility since its inaugural edition in Vietnam last year.

Mohd Razali revealed that the conference features focused discussions on four core topics central to ASEAN’s collective strategic interests.

He explained that these discussions aim to generate actionable insights while deepening trust and mutual respect among regional intelligence partners.

The military leader urged participants to reaffirm their commitment to a united regional security posture through the conference.

He called for developing proactive and resilient security approaches prepared to meet tomorrow’s challenges. – Bernama