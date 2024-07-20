F1 to test cooling units for drivers

BUDAPEST: Formula One will test a cooling system for cockpits after fears drivers are being exposed to extreme temperatures, reported German news agency (dpa), citing website motorsport.com.

A combination of hot weather and the helmets and fire-resistant clothing drivers must wear for two hours on race day can make an F1 car very uncomfortable.

At the Qatar Grand Prix last year, drivers suffered in temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius and with humidity of over 70 per cent.

Several drivers were taken to the medical centre for examination after the race. Logan Sargeant of Williams even had to retire due to the heat while Frenchman Esteban Ocon said he had vomited in his Alpine.

The governing FIA has reacted by tweaking the regulations, motorsport.com said having seen an official letter.

The introduction of ventilation in the cockpit will channel cool air to the driver. Testing will be carried out following the mid-season break which starts after the Belgian Grand Prix on July 28. The Dutch Grand Prix on Aug 25 is a possible start point. - Bernama, dpa