Faisal Halim brace leads Selangor to 4-2 win over Tampines Rovers

SELANGOR FC earned their first victory in the 2025/2026 ASEAN Club Championship Group A with a commanding 4-2 win against Singapore’s Tampines Rovers at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

The home side, known as the Red Giants, started the match aggressively and established an early two-goal advantage.

Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim opened the scoring for Selangor in the 18th minute with a well-taken finish.

English midfielder Zach Clough then doubled the lead in the 29th minute, putting the Malaysian side in a strong position.

Tampines Rovers found a route back into the game just before half-time through a Kohya Kazama penalty kick.

Kazama converted from the spot in the 41st minute after a foul by Selangor’s Richmond Ankrah inside the box.

Under coach Katsuhito Kinoshi, Selangor responded emphatically in the second half with two quick goals.

Faisal Halim completed his brace in the 52nd minute, restoring Selangor’s two-goal cushion.

Alvin Fortes extended the lead further by scoring the team’s fourth goal just six minutes later in the 58th minute.

Hide Higashikawa pulled a second goal back for the Singaporean outfit in the 65th minute, creating a tense finale.

Despite the late consolation, Selangor held on to secure a vital three points in front of their passionate supporters.

The result sees Selangor move to the top of Group A with four points, level with Thailand’s BG Pathum United.

Tampines Rovers currently sit in third place in the group with three points from their two matches.

Selangor’s next fixture in the competition is an away match against Dynamic Herb Cebu of the Philippines on December 3. – Bernama