FAM appeals to FIFA over player eligibility document breach case

THE Football Association of Malaysia has submitted an official appeal to FIFA regarding the disciplinary decision involving eligibility documentation for seven national players.

FAM acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said the association acted swiftly after receiving FIFA’s full judgment on October 7.

He stated the legal team completed all necessary documents ahead of the submission deadline.

“The appeal process is like a second round for us, so we are making better, more thorough and detailed preparations,“ Mohd Yusoff told reporters during Malaysia’s Asian Cup qualifier against Laos.

Last month, FAM and seven naturalised players were penalised by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee for violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

FIFA stated FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm player eligibility for the June 10 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam.

FAM was fined CHF350,000, approximately RM1.8 million, while each player received a CHF2,000 fine and 12-month suspension from football activities.

The association previously explained a technical error occurred during the submission process involving administrative staff.

FAM stated it might take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if the FIFA appeal fails.

In a separate development, Mohd Yusoff said FAM would let its Disciplinary Committee handle national coach Peter Cklamovski’s recent critical remarks.

He acknowledged accepting the Australian coach’s apology but emphasised FAM must respect its statutes. – Bernama