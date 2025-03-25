FAM to focus on Youth Cup, President’s Cup after scrapping MFL Cup

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will continue to focus on the two age-group tournaments - Youth Cup and President’s Cup - following the scrapping of the Under-23 Malaysian Football League (MFL) Cup for the 2025-2026 season.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said this would allow the governing body to strengthen the organisation of the (Under-18) Youth Cup and (Under-20) President’s Cup to ensure the development of young talent continues to be enhanced.

However, he added that FAM abides by the decision made by the MFL and is working together with the Amateur Football League (AFL) to determine the fate and continuity of the young players’ careers.

“We are also prepared... we view the President’s Cup and Youth Cup as for development, so we will focus on them. I have discussed with (AFL chairman) Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi for the MFL Cup to return to the A1 Semi-Pro level. That matter will be further discussed.

“For FAM, we are not worried (about the scrapping of the MFL Cup affecting player development) because we have plans that need to be discussed,” he said when met after the agreement signing between FAM and Carsome here today.

Yesterday, the MFL issued a statement confirming that the league partners, comprising 13 Super League clubs, unanimously agreed to the scrapping of the MFL Cup for the 2025-2026 season.

The MFL also said that the decision was taken as part of efforts to strengthen and stabilise the financial position of clubs.