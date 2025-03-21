FAM yet to decide on Honorary President post

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have confirmed that no discussions have been held regarding the creation of an Honorary President post, amid speculation linking former FAM president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin to the role.

FAM Secretary-General Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said that while the matter has not been discussed, the association is always open to receiving advice from Hamidin, given his vast experience in strengthening FAM in all aspects.

“As of now, this matter has yet to be discussed (the Honorary President position). We will deliberate on the possibility of Tan Sri (Hamidin) taking up the role and will announce any decisions made.

“There is no denying Tan Sri’s experience, as he is currently a FIFA Council Member,“ he said when met at the FAM Iftar 2025 event here tonight.

PrIor to this, speculation arose that Hamidin might return to Malaysian football as the Honorary President of FAM.

Last December, Hamidin announced that he would not seek re-election as FAM president in the national football governing body’s Executive Committee elections for the 2025-2029 term, held last month.

Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub was announced as the new FAM president after winning unopposed.

Meanwhile, at tonight’s event, Mohd Joehari hosted local media personnel, most of whom are based in the Klang Valley, along with FAM Executive Committee members.

Also present were FAM deputy president Datuk S. Sivasundaram, vice presidents Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin, Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail, Datuk Dollah Salleh and Saaran Nadarajah.