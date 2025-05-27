KUALA LUMPUR: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) acknowledges the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and forging strategic partnerships with ASEAN and China, given the current international situation marked by economic challenges, environmental threats, and the need to accelerate geopolitical transformation.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who is also President of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, said the GCC-China and ASEAN relationships have become viable and successful models of cooperation based on shared interests, expertise, and the development of long-term institutional frameworks.

His Royal Highness said the first GCC-China Summit held in Riyadh in 2022 was a strategic turning point that established a comprehensive partnership to address economic, technological, environmental and developmental issues.

Meanwhile, the first GCC-ASEAN Summit, held in Riyadh in 2023, served as a successful platform for cooperation and integration between the two sides.

“Today, the first GCC-ASEAN-China Summit held here is a natural evolution of the initiatives launched in Riyadh and has opened new horizons for trilateral integration, linking the world’s two most dynamic and effective regions in the global economy, value chains and production,” the Crown Prince said at the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit here today.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled explained that the GCC highly values the launch of the Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue with China for the 2023-2027 period and believes it lays a solid foundation to enhance cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, technology, education, health, artificial intelligence and scientific research.

The GCC also emphasised the importance of the 2024-2028 Strategic Cooperation Framework between the GCC and ASEAN as a platform for establishing institutional mechanisms to strengthen this partnership, which has ultimately formed a trilateral framework between the GCC, ASEAN and China, His Royal Highness said.

Economic indicators show steady growth in GCC trade with ASEAN and China.

Total trade between the GCC and China reached approximately USD298 billion in 2023, while foreign direct investment between the two sides amounted to around USD19 billion in the same year.

Trade with ASEAN surpassed USD122 billion in 2023, reflecting strong momentum and a partnership that should be further expanded and developed.

“In this context, we stress the importance of concluding negotiations for a free trade agreement between the GCC and China and intensifying efforts to facilitate trade and investment in accordance with our national and regional frameworks,” His Royal Highness said.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled added that the GCC also calls for the removal of barriers that limit export flows between the GCC, ASEAN and China to accelerate investment integration and improve market access among the three parties.

His Royal Highness also underlined the importance of the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum as a platform to explore opportunities in investment, innovation, and integration in infrastructure, green energy, the digital economy, and other areas of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince said the GCC’s strategic position and resources in the global economy carry a shared responsibility to develop integrated policies that enhance food and water security, promote cooperation in clean energy, and support innovation and sustainability — including alignment with the Belt and Road Initiative and the national development visions of GCC member states.

The summit was a new initiative by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair, aimed at strengthening trilateral economic cooperation among ASEAN, the GCC and China.

It was attended by leaders from ASEAN, GCC member states and China.