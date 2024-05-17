FIFA, AFC will assist Palestinian Football Association - Hamidin

KUALA LUMPUR: FIFA, the world’s football governing body, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will provide the assistance needed by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), AFC executive committee member Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said.

Hamidin, who is also Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, said the Palestinian issue was among the main topics of discussion during yesterday’s 34th AFC Congress, with all AFC delegates expressing their sadness over the tragedy playing out against the Palestinians, which has claimed the lives of football players, officials and media practitioners.

“The AFC Congress also agreed to accept a motion from several members to abolish the three-term limit for the post of executive committee president and members. Which means there are no longer any limits set,” he said in a statement on the FAM Facebook page today.

The AFC Congress also introduced a set of four main AFC-branded dynamic competitions, the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite), the AFC Women’s Champions League (AWCL), the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two) and the AFC Challenge League (ACGL).

He also informed that five cores outlined by FIFA - encompassing Rules and Punishment, Onfield Action, Criminal Accusation, Education and Players’ Voice - to fight racism in football, received the support of 211 of the confederation’s delegates, and that Brazil has been chosen to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Hamidin had led the Malaysian delegation to the 74th FIFA Congress today, and yesterday’s 34th AFC Congress yesterday in Bangkok Thailand.

He also shared that Mattias Grafstrom was officially appointed FIFA’s new secretary-general replacing Fatma Samoura following the 28th FIFA Council meeting on May 15, adding that the council also updated several competitions, including the 2025 Women’s Futsal World Cup in the Philippines, the annual Men’s Under-17 (U-17) World Cup in Qatar from 2025 to 2029, with Asia getting nine slots, along with the annual Women’s U-17 World Cup in Morocco from 2025 to 2029, with Asia getting four slots.

“Meanwhile, the 2025 Beach Football World Cup will be held in Seychelles. The FIFA council also approved several new regulations regarding competitions,” he added.