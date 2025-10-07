FIFA statement serious, damaging to country’s image - Hannah

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh takes seriously the Grounds of Judgement issued by FIFA regarding action taken against the Football Association of Malaysia and seven heritage players.

Hannah said FIFA’s statement in the 19-page document was serious and damaging to the country’s image.

She said there were many areas that needed improvement based on FIFA’s findings in the document.

“Although FAM has issued a statement saying it was a technical error, a mistake by their staff, all of that needs improvement because the 19-page statement contains very serious remarks by FIFA, which tarnish the country’s image,“ she said at a press conference after welcoming home national para-athletes from the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

Hannah added that she understands all local football fans are naturally angry, disappointed and want to see improvements.

The Youth and Sports Ministry maintains its position of waiting until the appeal process is completed before issuing any official statement.

“FAM must complete this appeal process before we make any special announcement because the appeal process is not over yet,“ she said.

Hannah explained that after the Grounds of Judgement, FAM has three days to state its intention to appeal, followed by five days to file the appeal.

She also called on local football fans to continue supporting the Harimau Malaya squad for their upcoming Group F matches against Laos.

The national team will play in Vientiane this Thursday and in Kuala Lumpur next Tuesday.

Last month, FAM and seven heritage players were sanctioned by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code related to document forgery.

FIFA stated that FAM had submitted forged documents to verify the eligibility of players for the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Vietnam on June 10.

The seven penalised heritage players were Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs, approximately 1.8 million ringgit, while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs, approximately 10,560 ringgit, and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities effective from the date of the decision’s notification. – Bernama